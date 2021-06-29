Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Albany International worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.80. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.