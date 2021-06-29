Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,610 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.79% of Universal Insurance worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 19.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

