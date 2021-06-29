Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $3.46 Million in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $3,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $6,734,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $262,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Sonos’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

