Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 133.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 300,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 98,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

WPC stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

