Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

