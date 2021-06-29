Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,943,000 after buying an additional 888,348 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,957,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 155,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,801 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 498,096 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 86,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,202. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.