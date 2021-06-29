Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,620 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.44. The company had a trading volume of 71,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.94. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

