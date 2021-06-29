Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,449.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,318.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

