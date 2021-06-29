Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,358. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.55.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.