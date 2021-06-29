Project Pai Price Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $26.07 million and $483,514.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,757,780,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,689,469 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

