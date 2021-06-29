Procore Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCOR) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 29th

Procore Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PCOR) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 29th. Procore Technologies had issued 9,470,000 shares in its public offering on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $634,490,000 based on an initial share price of $67.00. During Procore Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

