PRIA Price Reaches $3.07 on Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008473 BTC on exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $213,112.44 and $368.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.00689126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039556 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

