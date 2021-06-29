Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.84

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.84 and last traded at C$53.56, with a volume of 106656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.29.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$705.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.11.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -4.7899998 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

