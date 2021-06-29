Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 178,623 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,108,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,446,609.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

