Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Trading Up 6.9%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 231,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 188,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of £35.40 million and a PE ratio of -51.67.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

