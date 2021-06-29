Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT Raised to $57.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $57.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35. Prada has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

