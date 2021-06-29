Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT Raised to $57.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $57.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Prada stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35. Prada has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.81.
About Prada
Featured Article: Trading Halts
