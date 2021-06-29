PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get PQ Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PQ Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PQ Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,079,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PQ Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. 284,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.