PolySwarm Reaches Market Cap of $7.99 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $24,275.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00692450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00039439 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

