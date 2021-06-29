Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 2,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.28. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

