PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.10% of PNM Resources worth $88,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

