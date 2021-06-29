Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,989 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Pinterest worth $60,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,266,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,313.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $1,124,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 834,276 shares of company stock valued at $58,111,706. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

