Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 29.2% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $1,789.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00394223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.85 or 0.01350036 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,932,183 coins and its circulating supply is 428,671,747 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

