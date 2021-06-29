Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0002

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $21,041.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

