PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $7.01 million and $243,366.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,282,401 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

