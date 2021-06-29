Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 94.2% in June

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Petrogress stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Petrogress has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
Petrogress Company Profile
