Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 94.2% in June

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Petrogress stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Petrogress has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

