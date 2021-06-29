Perpetua Resources (PPTA) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Perpetua Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Perpetua Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Perpetua Resources
|N/A
|-$220.63 million
|-7.84
|Perpetua Resources Competitors
|$1.52 billion
|$190.36 million
|4.57
Institutional & Insider Ownership
5.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Perpetua Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Perpetua Resources
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Perpetua Resources Competitors
|730
|3275
|3482
|104
|2.39
Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 51.29%. Given Perpetua Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Perpetua Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Perpetua Resources
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Perpetua Resources Competitors
|270.76%
|-296.33%
|-1.65%
Summary
Perpetua Resources peers beat Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Perpetua Resources
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.