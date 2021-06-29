Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a growth of 7,446.9% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of ILPMF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

