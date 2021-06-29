Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXGX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 784,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GX Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

