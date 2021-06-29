Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $4.96 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

