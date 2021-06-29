Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $4.77 Million Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 480,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000.

Shares of SPTKU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

