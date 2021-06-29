Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 353,000 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

