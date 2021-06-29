Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTOCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth $989,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth $5,934,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth $6,276,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth $2,473,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

OTCMKTS DTOCU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.