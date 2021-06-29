Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRPMU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at about $500,000.

OTCMKTS:BRPMU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

