Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.
Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.70 on Monday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $734.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
