Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.70 on Monday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $734.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

