Penta (PNT) Market Cap Achieves $1.69 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $17,385.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

