Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

