Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 15,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $283.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.34 and a 12 month high of $289.52. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

