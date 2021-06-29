Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

EFX opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

