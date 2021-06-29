Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

