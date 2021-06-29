PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $45.49

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.49, but opened at $46.69. PDC Energy shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 284 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

