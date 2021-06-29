PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.