PAX Gold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.18 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $106.09 million and approximately $20.18 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,763.44 or 0.04851756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00692450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00039439 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.