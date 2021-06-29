Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stake Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

