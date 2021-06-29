PARSIQ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $944,519.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $81.28 million and $944,519.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00211845 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.60 or 0.00703238 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,775,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

