Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $303.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $173.60 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.46.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

