Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the May 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.

PRRWF remained flat at $$27.24 during trading on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRRWF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

