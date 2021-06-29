Pantos Trading Up 6.6% This Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $11,298.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00136749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.60 or 1.00101648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

