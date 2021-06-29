Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 116.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snowflake by 381.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 118,263 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 173.1% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 55,887 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 61.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $247.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,937,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,769 shares of company stock valued at $125,341,348. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

