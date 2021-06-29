Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meridian by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Meridian by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Meridian by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian alerts:

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Meridian Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.