Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $279,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.